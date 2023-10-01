Schumer says Fire Island shores washing away from erosion, blames Biden administration

This staircase now ends feet above the sand after powerful tides from storms swept much of the beach on the eastern end of Fire Island out to sea.

“Local officials, Suffolk County and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have done what they could do to help those areas recover, but are seeking assistance from the [Army Corps] to provide a robust, more-permanent restoration,” Schumer added.

Henry Robin, 61, president of the Property Owners Association in the Pines section of the island, explained the area’s importance to Long Island’s ecosystem. This staircase in the Fire Island Pines once led to the beach, but now it’s roped off as the ocean crashes in beneath it.Robin said the beach has “never looked this bad in the 25 years I’ve been coming out here.”

“The Pines is a predominately LGBT community, it has a very significant history as part of the gay rights movement, it was perhaps the first safe haven,” he said. “We’re talking about potential loss of life and property. We’re talking about the potential loss of a community. It’s terrifying.” headtopics.com

This staircase now ends feet above the sand after powerful tides from storms swept much of the beach on the eastern end of Fire Island out to sea.“Major erosion also occurred along Fire Island’s beaches, and emergency repair is particularly needed in the eastern Fire Island communities where the beachfront has diminished and USACE assistance is critical to protecting them from future storm events,” Schumer wrote in the letter.

He specifically mentioned Seaview, Ocean Bay Park, Point O’Woods, Cherry Grove, Fire Island Pines, Water Island, and Davis Park.

NY Sen. Chuck Schumer, the most powerful Democrat on Capitol Hill, blasted the Army Corps of Engineers for ignoring the beach erosion on Fire Island’s eastern end.Homeowners and visitors on Fire Island have also demanded answers for months as they’ve watched the beaches get swept out to sea.

Henry Robin, 61, president of the Property Owners Association in the Pines section of the island, explained the area’s importance to Long Island’s ecosystem.

“Fire Island is a barrier island that extends for miles and is the first line of defense for Long Island,” Robin said. “When hurricanes and nor-easters hit, they would be significantly more severe if Fire Island wasn’t there to take the brunt.”

He also emphasized that Fire Island has a history spanning decades as a safe summer haven for gay and lesbian beachgoers.

“The Pines is a predominately LGBT community, it has a very significant history as part of the gay rights movement, it was perhaps the first safe haven,” he said. “We’re talking about potential loss of life and property. We’re talking about the potential loss of a community. It’s terrifying.”

The erosion has quickly eaten the hundred-plus feet of beach that once separated these homes from the powerful Atlantic Ocean.Robin said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County officials have appealed to the Army Corps for help and have gotten “zero” response.

He added that Suffolk County and state officials plan to submit another request to the Army Corps after storm Ophelia hit last week.

Water now laps up against the stairs that once led to acres of sandy beach, allowing one man to fish from them with ease.In Schumer’s letter to US Army Corps of Engineers Lieutenant General Scott Spellman, he called addressing the agency’s four storm damage and beach erosion reduction projects an “urgent matter.”

Schumer demanded emergency assistance for the following areas: The Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet, Fire Island Inlet and Shores Westerly to Jones Inlet Beach, West of Shinnecock Inlet Interim Storm Damage Reduction Project, and Downtown Montauk Stabilization Project.

He also noted that county and state officials previously requested emergency assistance from the federal government’s chief engineering agency after multiple storms hammered Long Island’s beaches in December and January.

The Army Corps of Engineers did not return requests for comment.