Schumer, McConnell remember Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 'a giant in the Senate'

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the Senate, has died. She was 90. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell both paid tribute to Feinstein, who they both called a friend, from the Senate floor.

