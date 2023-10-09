Schumer Criticizes China’s Response to Israel in Meeting With Xi

BEIJING—Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he has every reason to pursue stable relations with the U.S.

and no reason to make them worse, in dovish comments that help pave the way forThis copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

Read more:

WSJ »

US Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes China for not supporting Israel after Hamas attackU.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer has told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that he was very disappointed by China’s statement on the recent Hamas attack because it didn’t show any sympathy or support for Israel. Schumer is leading a delegation of six senators to China, the first visit by U.S. lawmakers since 2019. It comes at a time of growing attacks on China in Congress as America contends with the rise of China as a global power. Schumer urged Beijing on Monday 'to stand with the Israeli p

US Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes China for not supporting Israel after Hamas attackU.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer has told Chinese President Xi Jinping in a rare meeting that he was very disappointed by China’s failure to strongly condemn the recent Hamas attack on Israel and show sympathy for the country and its people

US senators led by Majority Leader Schumer making first congressional visit to China since 2019A delegation of U.S. lawmakers led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has arrived in China on Saturday in the first congressional visit to the country since 2019.

U.S. senators led by Majority Leader Schumer make first congressional visit to China since 2019A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in China on Saturday in the first congressional visit to the country since 2019.

In Beijing, Schumer urges China to support Israel after Hamas attacksU.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on China to support Israel after deadly attacks by Hamas, adding he was 'disappointed' that Beijing showed 'no sympathy' for the country over the weekend.

Schumer starts China trip amid tension with US, hopes to meet XiSchumer starts China trip amid tension with US, hopes to meet Xi