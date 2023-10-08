Schools' pandemic spending boosted tech companies. Did it help US students?

PADCASTER President Jon Goldberg, left, and CEO Josh Apter, demonstrate their Padcaster Studio for remote and virtual learning, at EDTECHWEEK 2023, in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. As soon as the federal pandemic relief started arriving at America's schools, tech companies by the dozens wanted a chance to prove that their software or equipment was exactly what schools needed.

The AP asked the nation’s 30 largest school districts for contracts funded by federal pandemic aid. About half provided records illuminating an array of software and technology, collectively called “edtech.” Others didn't respond or demanded fees for producing the records totaling thousands of dollars.

At the same time, new marketing technology made it easier for companies to get school officials' attention, said Chris Ryan, who left a career in edtech to help districts use technology effectively. Equipped with automated sales tools, marketers bombarded teachers and school leaders with calls, emails and targeted ads.

“I understand that they have a job to do, but when money is available, it’s like a vampire smelling blood," she said."It’s unbelievable how many calls we got.

Others were not. Less than half of elementary school students used Freckle, a math app that cost the district $2 million. When they did use it, sessions averaged less than five minutes. Some Las Vegas parents say software shouldn't be a priority in a district with issues including aging buildings and more than 1,100 teacher vacancies.

The company Edmentum says Clark County students who used one of its programs did better on standardized tests. But a study of a ThinkCERCA literacy program found it had no impact on scores. In Louisville, Kentucky, education technology contracts totaled more than $30 million. The Jefferson County district signed contracts with online tutoring companies Paper and FEV for a combined $7.7 million. Millions more went to companies such as Edmentum and ThinkCERCA for software to supplement classroom teaching.

