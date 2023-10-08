Schools' pandemic spending boosted tech companies. Did it help US students?

PADCASTER President Jon Goldberg, left, and CEO Josh Apter, demonstrate their Padcaster Studio for remote and virtual learning, at EDTECHWEEK 2023, in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. As soon as the federal pandemic relief started arriving at America’s schools, tech companies by the dozens wanted a chance to prove that their software or equipment was exactly what schools needed.
Clark County schools in the Las Vegas area, for one, signed contracts worth at least $70 million over two years with 12 education technology consultants and companies. They include Achieve3000 (for a suite of learning apps), Age of Learning (for math and reading acceleration), Paper (for virtual tutoring) and Renaissance Learning (for learning apps Freckle and MyON).
“It’s probably predatory, but at the same time, schools were looking for solutions, so the doors were open,” Ryan said. Many schools bought software to communicate with parents and teach students remotely. But some of the biggest contracts went to companies that promised to help kids catch up on learning. headtopics.com
“What’s the point of having all this software in place when you don’t even have a teacher to teach the class? It doesn’t make sense,” said Lorena Rojas, who has two teens in the district. “There has never been anything close to a proper accounting of what has been spent on or how it was deployed,” Epstein said. “You can call it mismanagement, you can call it a lack of oversight, you can call it a crisis. There was a lot of it.”“Some companies sold hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars in products that they could see were barely ever being used,” the nonprofit CEO said.