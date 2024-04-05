Schools and Universities in San Antonio Area Prepare for Final Eclipse

Some school districts and universities in the San Antonio area are taking the day off next month for the final eclipse in the United States until 2044. Now, the forecast for that day may still be too early to tell but it's not looking positive. Bob Fogarty, meteorologist at the National Weather Service forecast office in New Braunfels says that the typical, cloudy, weather pattern for Texas could prevent the best views of the event.
If we get our usual low level, Southeasterly winds that brings in cloudiness from the Gulf ... That kind of overcast sky, it's not good at all, we won't be able to see the sun at all," shared Fogarty. We use models, models are based on statistics. And those statistics take into account everything that's ever happened. Since we've only had so many eclipses, there's not a lot of great data to even suggest what the cloud cover may be, said Brad Sowder. News 4 is combining resources with our sister station Fox San Antoni
School Districts Universities San Antonio Eclipse Weather Forecast Cloudy Texas
