School Official's Home Shot Multiple Times in Elba

An investigation is underway in Elba after a school official ’s home was shot several times, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

ELBA, Ala. - An investigation is underway in Elba after a school official’s home was shot several times, according to multiple law enforcement sources.Elba City School Board held a special meeting Thursday to vote on his contract. School Board President Johnny Senn’s home was left riddled with bullet holes after that vote. No one was injured during the shooting.Law enforcement sources confirm a security increase in Elba.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact ALEA at 983-4587.and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

