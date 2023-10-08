School districts with DEI officers suffered greater pandemic learning losses by Black, Hispanics: Report

A new report revealed on Wednesday that K-12 school districts with a chief diversity officer are associated with greater pandemic learning loss by Black and Hispanic students than other districts during COVID and have secretive transgender policies. According to the Heritage Foundation report, 48% of school districts with at least 15,000 students had a CDO.

More specifically, districts with CDOs were significantly more likely to have policies to keep children’s gender confusion or dysphoria secret from parents. The Heritage Foundation reported that such a practice showed that CDOs tend to push 'ideological orthodoxies opposed by majorities of parents instead of assisting with student learning or closing minority achievement gaps.

