School Bus Aid Arrested for Assaulting Nonverbal Student

A Colorado school bus aid faces criminal charges after a security video caught her hitting a nonverbal student as he was strapped into a harness inside the bus. Kiarra Jones, a 29-year-old paraprofessional for the Littleton Schools , was arrested and charged with assault on April 4 after aThe video was obtained by authorities after a parent raised concerns about bruising on their child.

Investigators have since reviewed other instances of abuse of"more than one" student, captured by security footage on Feb. 13 and March 1. "If I could say one thing to Littleton Public Schools, it would be how dare you, how dare you failed my son in such an astonishingly preventable way," one of the parents said in a press conference."The circumstances surrounding this abuse serve as a grim reminder of the potential for some individuals to commit heinous acts against the most innocent and vulnerable members of society," attorney Qusair Mohamedbhai, who represents at least two families whose children ride the bus,In a letter sent to families, the Littleton Public Schools said Jones was hired in August 2023 after passing a background check but was fired on March 19th a day after a parent spotted injuries on her child following their arrival home.From Tim Cook to the Clintons, US state dinner for Japan attracts top figures in business, politics "This kind of behavior cannot be and is not tolerate

