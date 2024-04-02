Scholarships to be offered to children of workers in Baltimore bridge collapse

The children of construction workers who presumably died in the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge will be offered college scholarships, a Maryland nonprofit announced Tuesday. Eight workers who were filling potholes at the time fell into the Patapsco River last week after a cargo ship struck the bridge, causing it to collapse, while the bodies of two others were later recovered in a submerged pickup truck.

The remaining four are presumed dead.

