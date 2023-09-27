Scheffler hooks up with putting coach and believes he's back on track for Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler has been the best player in the world this year, even with a poor stretch of putting. “I had a feeling what I was doing wrong,” Scheffler said. “It was just I was trying to fix it in the complete wrong way.” “So as the year went on, my hands are getting lower and lower, and the problem is getting worse and worse,” Scheffler said.

“It was something I couldn’t figure out, and it was preventing me from hitting as many putts on line as I should have.”

After his work with Kenyon, Scheffler said he is more consistent hitting the starting line on his putts. He’s seeing the golf ball roll properly, more than it did a month ago. Exciting for Europe? Maybe not. Among players Kenyon works with is Tommy Fleetwood of England. So the English coach is splitting time between Team Europe and Team USA.

“I would never wish poorly on anybody, and I’m glad that Phil has the opportunity to work with someone like Scottie and help him along in his career,” Fleetwood said, before smiling to add, “Hopefully, his putting takes another week to really get hot.” headtopics.com

“When he came to Dallas, I was joking with him,” Scheffler said. “I told him his stuff is going to work so well he’s not going to be welcome back at his home club when he gets home after the Ryder Cup.

Read more:

AP »

2023 Ryder Cup: How to watch the golf tournament, full TV schedule, team info and moreGolf fans, get ready, because it's almost time for the 44th biennial Ryder Cup to tee off. Consisting of 28 matches across three competition days between Team USA and Team Europe, the Ryder Cup will see some of golf's biggest stars face off on the green next week, including Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. The US heads into this year's international tournament as the defending champion, but hasn't managed to win on European soil in 30 years. Team Europe, having won seven of the last 10 Ryder Cups, will be a worthy opponent.

2023 Ryder Cup: How to watch the golf tournament, full TV schedule, team info and moreGolf fans, get ready, because it's almost time for the 44th biennial Ryder Cup to tee off. Consisting of 28 matches across three competition days between Team USA and Team Europe, the Ryder Cup will see some of golf's biggest stars face off on the green next week, including Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. The US heads into this year's international tournament as the defending champion, but hasn't managed to win on European soil in 30 years. Team Europe, having won seven of the last 10 Ryder Cups, will be a worthy opponent.

Top Ryder Cup players of all timeThe Ryder Cup is unlike any other event on the golf calendar, so it follows that the best Ryder Cup players aren't necessarily the most successful in majors. Ryder Cup stars must handle both the pressure of performing in front of a college football-style crowd and the challenges of working in a team format. These players have established themselves as the best of the Ryder Cup's best:

JT: Not keeping receipts over Ryder Cup inclusionJustin Thomas says he has not 'kept receipts' about those who criticized his inclusion on the U.S. Ryder Cup team after a down year on the PGA Tour.

From 1 to 24, ranking every player in the Ryder CupThe U.S. and Europe will be facing off in Italy for Ryder Cup bragging rights. We've got the rundown on each participant in this year's tournament.

RYDER CUP '23: A glossary of golf terms in Italian for the event outside RomeThe Ryder Cup is being held in Italy for the first time and The Associated Press has put together a glossary of golf terms in Italian that might be heard around the Marco Simone club this week

Michael Bonallack, amateur great and R&A secretary, dies at 88

Scheffler has had only Randy Smith as an instructor, and Smith thought it was a good idea to bring in someone like Kenyon who specializes in putting. Scheffler said Smith attended their sessions so he could be a set of eyes when Kenyon is not there.

“I had a feeling what I was doing wrong,” Scheffler said. “It was just I was trying to fix it in the complete wrong way.”

The short version of the problem is that the toe of the putter kept rising as he stroked the golf ball, causing him to hit a little on the heel. To keep the putter low, he would lower his hands. But that actually caused the toe to rise even higher.

“So as the year went on, my hands are getting lower and lower, and the problem is getting worse and worse,” Scheffler said. “It was something I couldn’t figure out, and it was preventing me from hitting as many putts on line as I should have.”

Scheffler’s consistency was astonishing this year. He won twice, including The Players Championship, and had a stretch of 16 consecutive tournaments against strong fields when he didn’t finish outside the top 12. He had chances in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, all without making many putts.

After his work with Kenyon, Scheffler said he is more consistent hitting the starting line on his putts. He’s seeing the golf ball roll properly, more than it did a month ago.

“And it’s exciting. It’s good for me to have a little direction,” he said.

Exciting for Europe? Maybe not. Among players Kenyon works with is Tommy Fleetwood of England. So the English coach is splitting time between Team Europe and Team USA.

Kenyon also was working with Gary Woodland when he nearly won the 2018 PGA Championship and went on to capture the U.S. Open a year later. He has many clients from all over the world.

“I would never wish poorly on anybody, and I’m glad that Phil has the opportunity to work with someone like Scottie and help him along in his career,” Fleetwood said, before smiling to add, “Hopefully, his putting takes another week to really get hot.”

And if Scheffler gets back to putting the way he did when he won the Masters a year ago during his steady rise to No. 1 in the world?

“When he came to Dallas, I was joking with him,” Scheffler said. “I told him his stuff is going to work so well he’s not going to be welcome back at his home club when he gets home after the Ryder Cup.”The European press is still fascinated with the lifestyle of British Open champion Brian Harman, who regaled them with tales at Royal Liverpool about his love of hunting, his new tractor for his 1,000-acre property in Georgia and living off the land.

He was asked Wednesday about his impressions of Rome.

“I’m a big flora fauna guy, so I think they call them the Scot pine, the pines that have the canopy, they’re beautiful,” Harman said. “I think there’s a few Linden trees hanging around downtown.”

Not to let a few trees get in the way, he also has been overwhelmed by the history of Rome. The team hotel looks out over the eternal city.

Back to the trees. One writer showed him a phone of an app and Harman knew where he was going. The app is “PictureThis,” which allows users to take a photo of a plant or tree and it identifies what it is.

“I use it at the farm because I’m like, ‘Well, damn, I saw the deer eating that weed or whatever,’ and I take a picture of it. All the herbs, they have the most incredible names. It’s great.”“The swamp chestnut tree,” he said. “You guys aren’t familiar with swamp chestnuts? They call them cow oaks, too, because when we used to graze cattle, they would graze them through the swamps and they’d eat these giant acorns, so they call them cow oaks or swamp chestnuts.”CLARK AND RORY

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark served up what could be interpreted as bulletin board material for Team Europe when he said recently he wouldn’t mind playing Rory McIlroy because he’s like to think he’s better than him.

Clark did finish one shot ahead of McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club to win the U.S. Open. His point was that players want to prove themselves against the best — McIlroy, Jon Rahm, FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland — and any player should feel they are capable.

So he didn’t back away from his comment Wednesday. He just tried to explain it.

“If I don’t think I’m better than every player out here, then what am I doing?” Clark said. “If I’m trying to be the best player in the world, which is what I’m trying to be, I’ve got to believe that. Right now, maybe I’m not. He’s had a way better career than me, that’s obvious. But I also have to have that self-belief that I can beat anyone out here.

“It is kind of funny to me that people took it that way because they kind of saw that I’m better than him and I want to beat him. Well, of course I want to beat him and of course I believe that I can beat him,” he said. “It’s interesting how things get taken out of context.”THE TEAM ROOM

The favorite spot among players at the Ryder Cup is their team room, with its food and drinks, plenty of laughter, motivational moments and for the Americans, epic tales of Ping-Pong.Lanny Wadkins recalls his first Ryder Cup in 1977 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, with the late Dow Finsterwald as the captain.

“Finsterwald had a bar that would have made any Ritz-Carlton envious,” Wadkins said. “Finsty did good. The next team room, I was really looking forward to it.”

That was 1979 at The Greenbrier. The U.S. team was led that year by Billy Casper, a Mormon.

“We had milk and cookies in the team room,” Wadkins said. “We didn’t even have Coca-Cola. Went from one extreme to the other.”https://apnews.com/hub/golf

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.