'Scavengers Reign' Team on Animated Show's Influences, Art and Stakes

Logo text Fans of science fiction have simultaneously seen something similar to Max‘s new adult animated series Scavengers Reign and absolutely nothing like it before.

It’s a dichotomy that the show’s creative team leaned into when trying to create a world that houses a group of surviving crewmembers from the Demeter, a deep-space freighter ship

Read more:

THR »

Scavengers Reign Season 1 Episodes 7, 8 & 9 Release Date & Time on HBO MaxThe release date and time for Scavengers Reign Season 1 Episodes 7, 8 & 9 has been revealed. Here's when you can watch the new episodes. Read more ⮕

Scavengers Reign Season 1 Episode 7, 8 & 9 Streaming: How to Watch & Stream OnlineFans of Scavengers Reign will want to know where to watch the latest episodes. Here's how to stream episodes 7, 8, and 9 online. Read more ⮕

Scavengers Reign Creators Dissect Series' Creepy AliensThe Executive Producers of MAX's Scavengers Reign talk how the show's creepiest aliens came to be. Read more ⮕

Mike Johnson points to a Biden impeachment, even if the facts don’tThe new speaker may have more confidence in his team’s investigations than his team does. Read more ⮕

Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Fall Style Two Very Different WaysAre you team checkered trousers, or team overalls? Read more ⮕

Netflix Reveals New Adult Animated Series Carole & The End of the WorldNetflix unveiled a brand new adult animated limited series on Thursday in the form of Carol & The End of the World. Read more ⮕