Scattered Showers Continue with Strong Winds

Scattered showers continue this evening as the strong upper-level low attached to the storm system that brought the heavy rain Monday through Wednesday moves over the Mid-Atlantic . Temperatures hover in the mid 40s with a stiff breeze from the northwest. Isolated showers are possible through the night as the winds increase. Steady strong winds from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph are possible as temperatures fall to the upper 30s.

Feels like temperatures will be closer to freezing early Friday morning. Showers pick back up again in number and intensity Friday afternoon with highs close to 50. There could be some flakes trying to mix in with the rain at times at elevation for areas west and northwest of Harrisburg. No accumulation is expected where there could be some snow mixing in with the rain at times. Isolated showers are possible Saturday as the upper-level storm moves off the East Coast. Temperatures peak in the lower 50

Showers Strong Winds Rain Temperatures Mid-Atlantic

