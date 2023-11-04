Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against AI App for Cloning Her Likeness

Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson is taking legal action against an artificial intelligence (AI) app that cloned her likeness for an advertisement without permission. An AI-generated version of Johansson’s voice and image appeared in a 22-second ad posted to X/Twitter by an AI image-generating app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar. Johansson's lawyer stated that they will deal with the situation using legal remedies.

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Scarlett Johansson takes legal action against AI app ripping off her likenessScarlett Johansson has officially taken legal action after an artificial intelligence app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar used the actress’ face and voice in an advertisement.

Source: nypost | Read more »

PETAPİXEL: Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against AI App That Used Her ImageScarlett Johansson takes legal action against an artificial intelligence (AI) app that used her likeness and name in an ad without consent.

Source: petapixel | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against AI That Cloned Her Likeness in AdSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

FUTURİSM: Scarlett Johansson Taking Legal Action Against AI App for Cloning Her Voice Without PermissionScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism | Read more »

FUTURİSM: Scarlett Johansson Taking Legal Action Against AI App for Cloning Her Voice Without PermissionScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism | Read more »

FOXNEWS: NM attorney general takes legal action against landowners blocking access to Pecos RiverThe highest prosecutor in New Mexico is taking action against state landowners who he says are illegally obstructing public access to the Pecos River.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »