Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum to Star in Romantic Comedy 'Fly Me to The Moon'

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy 'Fly Me to The Moon', which takes place during the 1960s space race . The first trailer for the movie will be released on April 8.

Scarlett Johansson Channing Tatum Romantic Comedy Fly Me To The Moon Trailer 1960S Space Race

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Lost in Translation’ & 'Her's Biggest Connection Isn't Scarlett JohanssonStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘SNL’ Cold Open: Scarlett Johansson Spoofs Katie Britt’s Weird SOTU Rebuttal'I'm not performing. I'm not! I'm not!!'

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Scarlett Johansson does ‘scary mom' impression of GOP Sen. Katie Britt during ‘SNL' cold openScarlett Johansson performed a hilarious impression of Sen. Katie Britt's GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Saturday night,…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Scarlett Johansson Trolls Katie Britt’s SOTU Response on SNLIn what was arguably one of SNL’s best cold opens in months, the two-time Oscar nominee mocked Senator Katie Britt.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

On 'SNL,' Scarlett Johansson satirizes Katie Britt and Josh Brolin recites poetryActor Josh Brolin hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the third time, Scarlett Johansson played Sen. Katie Britt and Ariana Grande performed.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Scarlett Johansson plays Sen. Katie Britt in a satire of her SOTU rebuttal on ‘SNL’“Saturday Night Live” started with a take on the State of the Union this weekend, along with a response from a surprise guest.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »