Scarlett Johannson takes legal action against AI app that cloned her likeness

The ad showed a real clip of Johansson in a Black Widow behind-the-scenes clip, saying "What's up guys? It's Scarlett and I want you to come with me...". It then transitions to AI-generated photos and a cloned version of her voice promoting the AI app. Under the ad is fine print that states: "Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person.

Though it's still a legal grey area, some states have related laws around privacy rights, with California for one allowing civil lawsuits for the unauthorized use in advertising or promotion of someone’s "name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness."

United States Headlines Read more: ENGADGET »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VARIETY: Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against AI App With Her LikenessScarlett Johansson is taking legal action against an AI app that used her likeness in an online advertisement without permission.

Source: Variety | Read more ⮕

COMICBOOK: Marvel's Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against AI App Using Her LikenessBlack Widow's Scarlett Johansson takes legal action against popular AI app.

Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against AI App That Used Her LikenessScarlett Johansson is taking legal action against an AI app that recently used her name and likeness for online advertisements.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

VERGE: Scarlett Johansson hits AI app with legal action for cloning her voice in an adScarlett Johansson is taking legal action against an AI app developer for using her likeness in an online ad without her consent.

Source: verge | Read more ⮕

THEAVCLUB: In a sign of litigation to come, Scarlett Johansson sues AI app over use of likenessJohansson is suing something called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar for using her name and likeness in an ad

Source: TheAVClub | Read more ⮕

COMICBOOK: Marvel Studios Considering 'Reviving' Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson's Black WidowThe MCU is floating an 'original gang' reunion for a future Avengers film.

Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕