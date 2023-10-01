Fantasy Football: Could 3 potential league winners have emerged in Week 4?Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Fantasy Football: Could 3 potential league winners have emerged in Week 4?

Bills' Hamlin expected on active roster vs. MiamiBills safety Damar Hamlin, who has been a healthy scratch for the team's first three games this season, is expected to be on the active roster for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Line MovementNFL line and odds movement for Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills on Oct 01, 2023.

How to watch the Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills game this afternoon on CBSIt's Week 4 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills game. The Dolphins vs. Bills game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Miami vs. Buffalo showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

Dolphins vs Bills NFL Box Score - Oct 01, 2023Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills NFL game box score for Oct 01, 2023.

Scariest part of Bills' offensive fireworks vs. Miami? 'I still think we have more'ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The field at Highmark Stadium was still smoking nearly three hours later from the offensive firepower that the Buffalo Bills showed in their 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.