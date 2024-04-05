Scarecrow's Nightmare Continues in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad : Kill the Justice League players might have revisited the Batman : Arkham games in The Batman Experience, but one rogue is reliving the horrors all over again: Dr. Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. Scarecrow . In 2015's Batman : Arkham Knight , the fear-striking supervillain plunged Gotham City into a waking nightmare, terrorized its citizens, and ultimately unmasked Batman , exposing Bruce Wayne's secret identity to the world. But the Dark Knight mastered fear itself...

and then subjected Crane to a dose of his own fear toxins, scaring Crane into submission with frightful flashes of a demonic, red-eyed Bat Man. This week's Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #3 — the official Kill the Justice League prequel comic set five years after Arkham Knight — reveals that Scarecrow has been insensible and incomprehensible ever since his final encounter with Batma

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Scarecrow Batman Arkham Knight Comic

