Scandal-Plagued Federal Prison in Dublin to Close

The scandal-plagued Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin is closing, KTVU has learned.In an email Monday, Bureau of Prisons Director Colette S. Peters told KTVU that the all-women's prison is "not meeting expected standards and the best course of action is to close the facility.

Meanwhile, Peters said that "planning for the deactivation is currently ongoing, and we will have more updates as that process continues."She added that none of the 203 employees would lose their jobs. In a cryptic note, Peters said the closure of the institution may be temporary but "certainly will result in a mission change.

Federal Correctional Institute Dublin Scandal Closure Safety Issues

