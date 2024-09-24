Scammers Exploit Missed Jury Duty Fears To Trick Victims

Scammers are leveraging the consequences of missed jury duty , by calling or emailing victims and falsely claiming they missed their summons. These consequences, which range from facing a fine, going to court, or even getting arrested, are used by scammers to trick victims into giving money or sensitive information, according to the Federal Trade Commission .

The FTC also said the scammer may provide a fake sheriff’s badge number and case number to give the scheme some credibility. It's another example of how "scammers prey on our anxiety of missing out or facing consequences, using tactics to push us into giving up personal information or money," Business strategist Marva Bailer told FOX Business.

