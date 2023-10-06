Scalise touts 'long, proven record' of 'unifying' party in pitch for speaker

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) claimed he has a"long, proven record" of unifying his party that he would bring to the speakership that would be necessary to get the House of Representatives back on track.

Scalise said he has been having a lot of discussions on Capitol Hill since former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was removed from office on Tuesday, and one thing that keeps coming up is returning to business as usual."The problems that we have internally, they don't go away with the new speaker," Scalise told Fox News on Friday.

"But the real question the members have is how do we get things back on track? And the reason I've been able to build such a strong base of support over these last few days that's been growing is that I've got a long, proven record as somebody who knows how to unify Republicans to fight on the battles that matter for the families who gave us this majority. headtopics.com

Scalise said voters want Congress to focus on issues like border security and reining in government spending. McCarthy had just passed a deal that funds the federal government through Nov. 17 to avoid a government shutdown when he was ousted for the first time in history that the House removed the speaker.Scalise is one of two candidates who have announced a bid for the speaker's gavel.

