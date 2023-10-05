Scalise touts fundraising numbers to supporters amid heated speakers race

FIRST ON FOX: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is touting his fundraising numbers on Friday morning as Republicans continue to search for who will lead them as the next speaker. The Louisiana Republican is sending a memo to donors and supporters that describes him as a 'fundraising powerhouse' within the House GOP.

McCarthy’s re-election campaign brought in just over $28 million that cycle, according to campaign finance forms, while Scalise’s raised nearly $19 million. In addition to the $170 million lifetime total and money transferred to GOP members and groups, the Scalise memo also points out that he has given $13 million total to House Republican incumbents and candidates since coming to Congress.

