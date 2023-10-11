Scalise, Jordan make final pitch to House Republicans ahead of GOP speaker vote

House Republicans met behind closed doors for over two hours on Tuesday night to hear from Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as they made their final pitches to be elected the next speaker. The caucus will gather again Wednesday morning for a closed-door vote to pick their candidate before nominating them on the House floor.

45 REPUBLICANS CALL FOR HOUSE RULES OVERHAUL AFTER MCCARTHY OUSTER: 'ASHAMED AND EMBARRASSED' 'The number one question that I posed to the candidates today was, for 10 months, we have been hearing of nothing but backroom deals and promises that have been made and then supposedly broken,' she said.

House Speaker race live updates: Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise to address House Republicans today

