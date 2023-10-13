Scalise drops out of race for speaker of the House, leaving Congress in limbo

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., talks to reporters as he announces that he is ending his campaign to be the next House speaker, after a Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 12.House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., talks to reporters as he announces that he is ending his campaign to be the next House speaker, after a Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 12.

Scalise informed House Republicans of his plans during a closed-door meeting in the basement of the Capitol.Wednesday. By a vote of 110-99, Scalise defeated Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, but was far short of the votes needed to win a majority of the full House: 217 if all current members are present and voting.

He spent days meeting with holdouts to try and assuage their concerns, but his path to 217 remained murky.

Read more:

NPR »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

House Republicans nominate Rep. Steve Scalise for speaker after ousting McCarthyStalemated over a new House speaker, the Republican majority is scheduled to convene behind closed doors to try to vote on a nominee.

Live updates: House Republicans pick Rep. Steve Scalise as speaker nomineeThe House is on the hunt for its next speaker and could vote as early as Wednesday after holding candidate forums Tuesday.

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nominationHouse Republicans picked the current majority leader for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election. Timing for a floor vote remains unclear.

Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speakerThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speakerThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nominationHouse Republicans picked the current majority leader for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election. Timing for a floor vote remains unclear.