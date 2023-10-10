SC nuclear plant issued a warning over another cracked emergency fuel pipe, latest in series of issues

Federal officials have issued a warning about a substantial safety violation at a South Carolina nuclear plant after cracks were discovered again in a backup emergency fuel line. Small cracks have been found a half-dozen times in the past 20 years in pipes that carry fuel to emergency generators that provide cooling water for a reactor if electricity fails at the V.C.

The commission’s ruling is not final and Dominion will have a chance to explain what happened, utility spokesperson Darryl Huger wrote in an email Dominion has already started to put in place a plan to improve the reliability of the backup system and like all nuclear reactors there are multiple backup systems in case any component fails, Huger said.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Aus to remain LNG trading giant - MinisterFederal Resources Minister Madeleine King on Tuesday said that the Future Gas Strategy discussion paper, released earlier this month, was wholly cognisant of the need for Australia to consider its trading relationships in the development of the Future Gas Strategy. The federal government in May announced a A$6.7-million investment during the federal Budget, to develop a Future Gas Strategy to support Australia’s energy system to reach 82% renewables by 2030, and become cleaner, cheaper and more

Lana Del Rey slams 'super gremlin' who accused her of having 'demonic energy'The Grammy winner fired back after a social media user claimed she was “practicing witchcraft” and putting “spells” in her music.

Cops make arrest in sexual assault reported in summer 2022Get New Jersey latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at NJ.com.

Cruel Summer Season 2: Where to Watch & Stream OnlineLooking for a streamer where Cruel Summer Season 2 is available? Here is where you can watch the series online.

10 Best Morning Exercises for All-Day EnergyYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Why 70 aging federal jurists should make way for younger judgesSenior status looks like a sweet deal. Why aging federal jurists should step aside now.