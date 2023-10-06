SBF trial update day 4: FTX co-founder Gary Wang nails himself to the cross alongside Sam Bankman-Fried

Gary Wang returned to court on day four, after revealing how SBF allowed Alameda unlimited withdrawals despite negative balances. The backstop/insurance funds did not always have enough to cover large losses on the FTX platform. FTX advertised a ghost insurance fund. There wasn’t $5 million available (5.25M FTT). The amounts in those accounts were lower.

Despite nailing himself to the cross, he underscored that in the end, the buck rested with SBF who always had the final say on matters. Paradigm co-founder and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang did not make any interesting revelations. Stay tuned for more updates.

