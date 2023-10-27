SBF's testimony distances himself from FTX's missteps

The federal courthouse in Manhattan where the trial is taking place, before sunrise on Oct. 27. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Getty Imagesin his own criminal fraud trial Friday in Manhattan, attempted to distance himself from the decisions that ultimately brought down both the FTX crypto exchange and its sister hedge fund Alameda Research.Several times over the course of his testimony Friday, SBF attempted to present himself as not deeply involved in key decisions.

Alameda Research had a line of credit with FTX, but SBF claimed he was not aware of how much it was using on a day-t0-day basis. He said he was "aware of roughly" how much it was using. With regard to the practice of FTX exchange customers wiring money to an Alameda bank account, he said he didn't know how the hedge fund was accounting for the liability. "I wasn't entirely sure what was happening," he said.When the decision was made in October 2022 to keep Alameda open during a crisis around its solvency, he said the leadership ultimately took the decision because his lieutenants preferred not to shutter it.

However, he admitted that the exchange's failure to institutionalize risk management had a price. "A lot of people got hurt. Customers. Employees," he said.While SBF is known for having a high energy affect, he seemed fairly calm in court today. His characteristic rocking only cropped up a few times on the stand. headtopics.com

He seemed to be trying very hard to show respect to the judge and to decorum of the court, but frequently had to be reminded not to veer beyond the specific question asked. "We will all get this done more efficiently if you focus on the question," Judge Lewis Kaplan instructed the defendant.His counsel asked him to explain the roles of various FTX departments. At the end of several descriptions, he asked if FTX had a risk management department.Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Read more:

axios »

SBF on the stand: Sam Bankman-Fried thought taking FTX deposits through Alameda was legalSam Bankman-Fried (SBF) took the stand on Thursday, October 26, though in a trial court with the jury not present as Judge Kaplan thought it should no Read more ⮕

SBF’s attorneys want to quiz him about FTX’s lawyers to demonstrate ‘good faith’Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys want to ask him about the involvement of lawyers in FTX’s operations as part of his testimony, a Wednesday filing showed. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried trial live updates: FTX founder expected to testifyFormer FTX exec rips SBF's spending as 'excessive' Read more ⮕

SBF TRIAL Podcast 10/27: Sam Bankman-Fried Takes the Stand, In Front Of The JuryListen to the latest SBF trial updates by the CoinDesk Podcast Network. Read more ⮕

SBF TRIAL Podcast 10/26: Sam Bankman-Fried Will Testify In His Own Criminal Trial TodayListen to the latest SBF trial updates by the CoinDesk Podcast Network. Read more ⮕

SBF Finally Testifies in Court With No Jurors PresentThe world heard SBF testify today, but the jury will hear it tomorrow. Read more ⮕