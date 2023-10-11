SBF’s lawyers ask court to allow introduction of Anthropic evidence

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers asked Judge Kaplan in a letter to allow the defense to use evidence of its venture investment into Anthropic from April 2022.filed on Oct. 10, Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried’s lawyers requested that the court allow for the introduction of evidence supporting positive investment outcomes, such as an investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic.on Oct.

It is known that Bankman-Fried made a $500 million investment in the AI startup back in April 2022, before the exchange’s combustion. The Department of Justice (DoJ) is set to give evidence that the investment was made using fraudulent funds from customer deposits.

However, the lawyers attest that the government’s position “miscasts” the relevance of the evidence and “respectfully” asked the court to deny the government’s motion. They continued to point out that the government had raised Alameda’s venture investments multiple times during the trial and argued they were “risky” and “losing money.” headtopics.com

“In response, the defense should be permitted to introduce evidence of positive investment outcomes (i.e. Anthropic) of such venture investments…”SBF’s lawyers said the defense has no objection to the court providing an “appropriate limiting instruction” regarding the way in which Anthropic investment evidence could be used.for the former FTX exchange CEO continues on Oct. 11.

