SBF's Alameda minted $38B USDT to profit off arbitrage trading: Coinbase director

Coinbase director Conor Grogan has flagged on chain data that highlights massive USDT mints ordered by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research in 2021.Blockchain data flagged by Coinbase director Conor Grogan indicates that Alameda Research redeemed over $38 billion for Tether (USDT) tokens in 2021 despite not having the equivalent assets under management.

A previous report by Protoss estimated the number at around $36.7B; I was able to update these figures with additional wallets I foundAccording to Grogan, the total value of USDT creation was higher than Alameda’s total assets on its books at the height of the wider cryptocurrency market bull run in 2021.

In Jan. 2021, former Alameda co-CEO Sam Trabucco weighed in on prevailing reports of significant USDT mints carried out by Tether and gave inside insights into how Alameda profited off arbitrage opportunities relating to the value of USDT to various trading pairs across different exchanges. headtopics.com

“And note, *these* are the best markets to use to determine where USDT is trading -- the combo of BTC/USDT and BTC/USD markets, e.g., are WAY more liquid than any exchange's USDT/USD market, so the prices from these (even though it's a two-leg trade) matter way more.

“And when USDT gets above $1? A sophisticated firm like Alameda with great setups on all the exchanges and bots to execute more than one leg at a time is gonna want to sell! And we do -- a LOT.”

