SBF prosecutors permitted to show jury evidence of political donations

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had initially charged Sam Bankman-Fried, 31, with conspiring to break US campaign finance laws.Evidence of SBF’s political donations were “intertwined inextricably” with charges he defrauded FTX customers by stealing billions of dollars in their deposits, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said.But in a written order on Tuesday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said evidence of the former billionaire’s political donations were “intertwined inextricably” with charges he defrauded FTX customers by stealing billions of dollars in their deposits.
“Evidence that the defendant spent FTX customer funds on political contributions is direct evidence of the wire fraud scheme because it is relevant to establishing the defendant’s motive and allegedly fraudulent intent,” Kaplan wrote.