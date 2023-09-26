SBF prosecutors permitted to show jury evidence of political donations

Evidence of the former billionaire’s political donations were “intertwined inextricably” with charges he defrauded FTX customers, US District Judge said. But they later dropped that charge after the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried was arrested in December, said they never intended to extradite him on it.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had initially charged Sam Bankman-Fried, 31, with conspiring to break US campaign finance laws.Evidence of SBF’s political donations were “intertwined inextricably” with charges he defrauded FTX customers by stealing billions of dollars in their deposits, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said.But in a written order on Tuesday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said evidence of the former billionaire’s political donations were “intertwined inextricably” with charges he defrauded FTX customers by stealing billions of dollars in their deposits.

Read more:

nypost »

BBC to Release SBF-Inspired Documentary: Downfall of the Crypto KingOnce crypto favorite, SBF is now subject of new BBC documentary

Overcrowded, No Heat, Little Light: Inside SBF's Prison DigsThe former CEO who founded FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, is probably not having a great time as he awaits his criminal trial in federal court.

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's Trial Defense Episode 1SBF’s Trial Defense Is Dissected By The Prosecutor Who Took Down Bernie Madoff

New evidence of monkey torture at Elon Musk's NeuralinkAn alarming new report contradicts Elon Musk's claim that the monkeys used in brain chip experiments at Neuralink died as a result of terminal diseases.

Search resumes for missing Liberty County grandmother after detectives find evidence of foul playBehind Sheryl Ann Siddall’s home, investigators said they found evidence that something was dragged into Horseshoe Lake, which borders her backyard.

Why FTX Might Try to Claw Back Funds From Retail CustomersAs lawsuits continue to pile up in the FTX saga, FTX chief John Ray III is focused on clawing back funds from former affiliates to pay back creditors. But how might that play out in court? Founder of 117 Partners Thomas Braziel, who specializes in the trading of bankruptcy claims, explains the different paths Ray may choose to go down and the potential outcomes of these cases.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had initially charged Bankman-Fried, 31, with conspiring to break US campaign finance laws.

But they later dropped that charge after the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried was arrested in December, said they never intended to extradite him on it.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had initially charged Sam Bankman-Fried, 31, with conspiring to break US campaign finance laws.Evidence of SBF’s political donations were “intertwined inextricably” with charges he defrauded FTX customers by stealing billions of dollars in their deposits, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said.But in a written order on Tuesday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said evidence of the former billionaire’s political donations were “intertwined inextricably” with charges he defrauded FTX customers by stealing billions of dollars in their deposits.

“Evidence that the defendant spent FTX customer funds on political contributions is direct evidence of the wire fraud scheme because it is relevant to establishing the defendant’s motive and allegedly fraudulent intent,” Kaplan wrote.