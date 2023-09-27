SBF can trade prison garb for suits at next week’s fraud trial

Sam Bankman-Fried, the jailed former cryptocurrency billionaire known for his casual appearance, can dress up for his forthcoming fraud trial. Kaplan revoked Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail on Aug. 11 and remanded him to the in Brooklyn after finding he likely tampered with witnesses. At most court appearances since his Dec. 2022 arrest, Bankman-Fried has worn suits.
Bankman-Fried with Tony Blair and Bill Clinton in 2022.He wore a beige-colored prison uniform at an August hearing following his jailing.
, Bankman-Fried was known for his unkempt mop of curly hair and wearing rumpled shorts, T-shirts and sneakers even when entertaining the likes of former President Bill Clinton and ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have asked for him to be released from jail during the trial, so he can better assist with building his defense case. Kaplan will hold a hearing on that request on Thursday.