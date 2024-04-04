SBA Opens Business Recovery Center in Baltimore

The U.S. Small Business Administration ( SBA ) announces the opening of a business recovery center in Baltimore . Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Rep. Kweisi Mfume, and Sen. Ben Cardin attend the press conference held at the center.

SBA administrator Isabel Guzman addresses the audience, emphasizing the importance of supporting small businesses in their recovery efforts.

SBA Business Recovery Baltimore Small Businesses Press Conference

