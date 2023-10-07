Saw X's Reinvention Of Jigsaw Is Exactly What The Franchise Has Needed After 18 Years

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Saw X finally reinvents Jigsaw in exactly the way that the Saw franchise has needed since its early days. John Kramer a.k.a.

While that message has always been at the forefront of the Saw movie franchise, it gradually lost much of its potency amid the blood and carnage of the Saw films. However, nearly two decades after the original Saw was released, Saw X tells a new story with Kramer, set between Saw and Saw II, that shows both him and his philosophy from a fresh new angle.

Saw X's Portrayal Of Jigsaw Is Why The Franchise Has Been Revived So Strongly John Kramer has long been an unusually humanized horror movie villain due to his terminal cancer, but Saw X takes it further than ever with Kramer being a victim on a whole different level. headtopics.com

The Saw Movies Have Developed A Predictable Formula The first Saw introduced a completely new gimmick into horror movies by having Jigsaw kidnap his subjects without doing them any harm himself, instead placing them into traps that require them to inflict horrific bodily harm on themselves in order to survive.

How Saw X Is The Change The Saw Franchise Needed More so than any other Saw movie, Saw X is a John Kramer story. Right from the beginning, Kramer's battle with his cancer and the shattering news that his death is just months away strips off his slasher movie legend and shows him as a person. headtopics.com

At the same time, for all his rage at being taken advantage of, Kramer still sees the people who cheated him in the same way as he does his other test subjects - people wasting the gift of life who need to be awakened to how much they take everything they have for granted, including the trust of others.

While both Spiral and Saw X are self-contained installments of the Saw franchise, Saw X is way better because it does this.

