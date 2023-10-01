'Saw X' Isn't Playing Any Games at the Global Box Office With Impressive Debut

The Big Picture Bolstered by the best reviews in franchise history, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures' Saw X took in an estimated $18 million this weekend at the domestic box office. The sequel also grossed an additional $11.3 million at the international box office, taking its worldwide gross to an estimated $29.3 million. This puts the movie +11% ahead of Jigsaw’s opening in like-for-like territories.

Saw X has also delivered the highest domestic opening weekend for the franchise since 2010. The opening is more than double the opening of Spiral: From The Book of Saw, which opened to $8.750 million in May 2021. Jigsaw, which was released in October 2017, opened to $16.6 million. The Saw franchise, which has been an immense success for Lionsgate, has grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office and is one of the longest-running horror franchises in history.

The film, which has been met with overwhelming critical acclaim and has been labelled as a return to form for the franchise, takes the series back in time to the beloved franchise's origins, focusing on the iconic and twisted character, John Kramer, portrayed by Tobin Bell. It fulfills the yearning of long-time fans of the series to see Kramer center stage. In Saw X, John Kramer makes a comeback, delving into a previously untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game.

'Saw X' Is a Critical Darling The film is currently sitting at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, has a 92% Audience Score, and is certified fresh (a franchise first). The film is helmed by director Kevin Greutert, with a screenplay penned by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Mark Burg and Oren Koules serve as the producers the latest gore-filled fun-fest.

Saw X played at 3,262 North America theatres this weekend – the largest footprint ever for the franchise. According to PostTrak, the opening weekend audience was 57% male and 70% was 18-34. Internationally, Saw X debuted in 50 territories this weekend, including the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil. In Mexico, the movie opened in second place grossing an estimated $2.36 million delivering the largest debut for the Saw franchise in the market and impressively earning double Jigsaw’s lifetime box office totals. In the UK, the sequel earned $2.3 million taking the crown the market's box office. Over in Brazil, Saw X grossed an estimated $911,000, also coming in second place but opening in-line with Jigsaw.

Saw X is currently playing in theaters. To find out more information about the return of John Kramer to our screens, check out Collider's guide here.