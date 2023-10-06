Saw Board Game Announced

The Saw franchise is getting a board game. Iconiq Studios has announced plans to produce Saw: The Jigsaw Trials. Details about the game are rather scant, but the game will be funded via a Kickstarter (pre-launch page here) and box art states that the game can be played with 2-6 players.

Iconiq Studios is best known for its line of high-end collectibles, but it has released several board games including two games based on the classic John Carpenter film They Live. No other details about Saw: The Jigsaw Trials have been released, but expect more details soon.

The Saw franchise is one of the more popular modern day franchises, with each installment involving people trapped in horrific and inescapable traps created by John Kramer, also known as Jigsaw. The horror franchise has made over $1 billion at the box office, with each movie considered a success because of their relatively low budgets. headtopics.com

Horror Board Games for HalloweenA number of horror board games have been announced recently, many of which are based off of classic horror movies and franchises. Adaptations of Chucky and The Texas Chainsaw Murders have recently been announced, as has a game based on House of 1,000 Corpses.

