Save on select Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic models at Best Buy while you can

Today only, you've got a limited chance to save $50 on a new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. If you want an extra up to $235 off, all you need to do is trade in an older device in good condition.Best Buy is making things even sweeter if you have a suitable device to trade in. At the moment, you can get an extra up to $235 off as a trade-in credit with your purchase, making(non-Classic) features a bigger screen than its predecessor, so using it is as easy and enjoyable as it gets.
This smartwatch also features advanced sleep coaching and personalized HR zones. Boasting an improved BIA sensor, it also gives you much more detailed and correct information on your body composition.. It has pretty much the same specs, apps, and functionalities as its relative; it’s just the design that’s different. For one thing, this smartwatch has the much-liked rotating bezel.
As for the battery, you can expect both wearables to last over a day on a single charge. That’s certainly not as impressive as what you’d get from a Garmin wearable, but it’s decidedly adequate for such feature and sensor-rich devices.or Watch 6 Classic model you like the most and enjoy Best Buy’s tempting discount while it’s still up for grabs. By all means, both Samsung wearables provide exceptional value for money.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: billboard | Read more ⮕
Source: PhoneArena | Read more ⮕
Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕
Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕
Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕
Source: BuzzFeed | Read more ⮕