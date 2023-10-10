Save on holiday decorations with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Sale 2023

Don’t sleep on these mattress sales during Prime Big Deal Days 2023 (instead, sleep *on* them)Can you smell the savings? Shop October Prime Day air fryer deals on Amazon: Ninja, Instant Essentials,...

Ahead, the New York Post combed through the thousands of deals that are live right now (yes, we really did) and hand-picked the ultimate list of holiday decor you’ll want to show off this year. When we’re rounding up the best holiday decor to grab on sale, you already know an artificial Christmas tree was going to make the cut. And, not just any artificial Christmas tree — one that’s top-rated and is on a terrific markdown right now. Shop the Puleo International 7.5 ft. Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree for a realistic-looking option to spruce up your home (literally).

,” everyone looks mesmerized. For a quarter of the price, the brand’s 6.5 ft. Pre-Lit Classic Blue Spruce Premium Artificial Christmas Tree is one we positively love and urge you to pick up before it’s gone. headtopics.com

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Jim Shore “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Traditions collection with this festive ornament that’s sure to bring Christmas cheer to everyone who’s near. Not only is this wooden gem a timepiece for any tree’s aesthetic but it’s a lovely keepsake as well.

Read more:

nypost »

Save over 40% on Levi's denim during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale 2023Denim drawer in need of a refresh? Don’t feel blue — Amazon’s got you.

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 October Lightning Deals: Prime Big Deal DaysAct fast — won't last long.

30 Best Prime Big Deal Days kitchen deals on Amazon for October Prime DayStock up on all your kitchen essentials (or wish-list items)!

Save on furniture with October Prime Day 2023 deals: Save up to $600We found stylish (and discounted!) options for every room in your home.

Best Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, Lenovo & moreIf you’ve been waiting to buy a laptop, this is your chance to do so while saving cash. Everyone is getting involved with excellent price cuts.

Best Prime Big Deal Days Lego deals: Save on 1,000+ sets, from just $5Here’s a guide to some highlights, but we recommend clicking through to each retailer to see what’s out there; there’s so many options.