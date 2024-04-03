Save money with these awesome Insider Deals

Kim Melvin Hill and Tonya Mitchell sat before a bank of TV cameras on Wednesday, mystified as to why anyone would kill their octogenarian parents, Major and Claudette Melvin, inside their Fort Lauderdale home on March 22 and, it appears, only steal their 10-year-old Ford. "We're angry. We're angry. We're very angry," said Hill, the youngest of the couple's 11 children. "We ask those questions, but we are Christian people as well ...

so I can't put my mind that way because if you believe in God, he has your time, your place and how." The case has drawn major attention in South Florida and the Fort Lauderdale police have issued a nationwide alert for the couple's red 2014 Ford Focus, Florida license plate LTDQ16. Homicide Sgt. Donald Geiger said Wednesday there is no indication the car has left the area, but declined to say if it has been detected since the slayings by automated license plate readers that dot many of the region's main road

