Save money with these awesome Insider Deals

At least nine people were killed and hundreds injured, buildings and highways damaged and dozens of workers at quarries stranded. Taiwan is no stranger to powerful earthquakes yet their toll on the high-tech island's 23 million residents has been relatively contained thanks to its excellent earthquake preparedness, experts say.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Save money with these awesome Insider DealsAre you ready for more Insider Deals?

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Save money with these awesome Insider DealsAre you ready for more Insider Deals?

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Save money with these awesome Insider DealsAre you ready for more Insider Deals?

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Save money with these awesome Insider DealsWhat to know and who to watch entering the PGA Tour’s next stop: the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Save money with these awesome Insider DealsOver the weekend, officers responded to a planned street racing event taking place on the Westside. According to arrest reports, JSO interrupted a highway takeover on Interstate 295, where participants blocked southbound traffic at Normandy Boulevard. One driver was pulled over after police caught him driving at 90 mph. His car was impounded, the report said. 11 arrests made, over 200 traffic citations written as part of effort to curb ‘destructive activities’ of some car clubs. Another man was arrested after undercover officers saw him doing burnouts in the parking lot of a grocery store on Normandy Blvd. For those who were arrested, it’s a costly deal after they are released. They have hundreds of dollars in fines to pay, thousands of dollars in impound fees and then their car insurance rates are impacted. JSO encourages anyone seeing these types of driving patterns or who may have information on those who commit them to call 904-630-0500.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Save money with these awesome Insider DealsAnnual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.- “Fiesta’s most beloved brunch” includes a “Grito” competition, dancing, entertainment and a chance to win a diamond. The event raises money for deserving local students attending trade schools and universities. It is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Rosenberg Skyroom at UIW, located at 847 E. Hildebrand Ave

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »