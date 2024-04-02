Save money with these awesome Insider Deals

Save money with these awesome Insider DealsWant to know what’s going on each day? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes.

Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.- “Fiesta’s most beloved brunch” includes a “Grito” competition, dancing, entertainment and a chance to win a diamond. The event raises money for deserving local students attending trade schools and universities. It is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Rosenberg Skyroom at UIW, located at 847 E. Hildebrand Av

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fiesta events for April 18: Fiesta Fiesta, Taste of the Northside, Taste of the Republic¡Viva! The Fiesta season is here!

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Fiesta Fiesta moving to Alamodome for first time everFiesta Fiesta, the kickoff event for the 11-day celebration will be held at the Alamodome on April 18.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses Texas Space Commission at Johnson Space Center in HoustonGov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday discussed the Texas Space Commission with local, state and industry leaders at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Colorado-based companies Voyager Space, Palantir join forces on national security work in spaceDenver-based companies Voyager Space and Palantir Technologies have signed an agreement to work together on enhancing national security capabilities in the commercial space realm.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Colorado-based companies Voyager Space, Palantir join forces on national security work in spaceDenver-based companies Voyager Space and Palantir Technologies have signed an agreement to work together on enhancing national security capabilities in the commercial space realm.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

45 Years Ago: Space Shuttle Columbia Arrives at NASA’s Kennedy Space CenterOn March 24, 1979, space shuttle Columbia arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) for the very first time. Following Presidential direction to build the

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »