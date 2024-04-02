Save Money with Insider Deals on Fiesta's Second Saturday

Save money with these awesome Insider Deals– April 27 is the second and final Saturday of Fiesta, meaning it’s the day for the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, King William Fair, Festival De Animals, Fiesta Pooch Parade and more. KSAT will begin its coverage at 7 p.m. with the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party. Then, watch parade coverage from 8-11 p.m. on KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.

Here’s a list of events for the 10th day of Fiesta 2024 on April 27:- The event at VFW Post 76, the oldest post in Texas, is family-oriented and includes live entertainment, dancing, camaraderie, food and drinks. VFW Post 76 supports various veteran or community-wide projects and creates a safe environment for combat veterans. The free event is scheduled for noon to midnight at VFW Post 76, located at 10 Tenth St.- Run, walk or jog along the Flambeau Parade route with this 2.8-mile fun run. There will be a post-run celebration that will include the Coyote and potential player appearance

