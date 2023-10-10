Save 38% on this American Tourister luggage set during October Prime Day

Save on holiday decorations with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Sale 2023 (now that’s *very* merry)Save 60% on a Audible Premium Plus membership for Amazon October Prime DayAll of these suitcases feature large interior compartments with clip buckles to keep your belongings secure, as well as one waterproof zippered pocket for storing toiletries, and another for shoes.

With the RightHeight handle system, you can also easily adjust the handle to the appropriate height. Amazon shoppers found this set to be a smart purchase. “I bought this for a 10-day trip and I only wanted to bring a carry on,” wrote one reviewer.

The smaller bag fits in a plane’s carry-on compartment, and the larger is an ideal companion piece on longer trips. Both bags have extendable handles, rolling wheels and zippered internal compartments to keep your belongings neat and secure. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Retired Towcester vet runs 38 marathons in 38 daysAlice Sheldon completes a gruelling mission to raise cash to improve the mental health of vets.

The 38-Year-Old Anchoring Baseball’s Most Unlikely Playoff Success StoryThe Diamondbacks are a game away from knocking out the powerhouse Dodgers, boosted by the veteran presence of veteran Evan Longoria

38 Things That Do Their Job So Well, You’ll Keep Hiring Them Over And OverYou may even give these products a promotion.

Basha family donating The Eddie Basha Collection of American Indian and Western American fine artHeard Museum and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West will receive the 2,000 piece art collection.

IMSA WeatherTech GTP Season Set for Unbelievable Finish at Petit Le MansOnly 38 points separate the top four manufacturers and teams vying for the first GTP championship.

Great American Living Channel Rebrands To Great American Faith & LivingReflecting its faith-based programming.