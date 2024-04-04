Save $250 on the Galaxy Tab S8 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save an incredible $250 on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 at Amazon . This lands the tablet at almost the cheapest-ever price we've seen at the merchant. The tablet features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a great 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, a top-notch dual camera setup on the rear, and an S Pen in the box. The model marked down by 36% at Amazon also comes with 128GB of storage. The slate still packs a punch in 2024.

The device has a better processor and higher frame refresh rates. The Tab S8 also has a better main camera on the rear (13MP vs 8MP)

Galaxy Tab S8 Amazon Tablet Discount Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 11-Inch Display 120Hz Refresh Rates Dual Camera S Pen Storage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024: tablet deals on Pixel Tablet, Galaxy Tab A9+, and many moreDay 2 of the Big Spring Sale at Amazon is already here. Check out today's top offers!

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

The top-notch Galaxy Tab S9+ is sweetly discounted for Amazon's Spring SaleThe slate is a mobile powerhouse and can now be yours for less

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Amazon's Spring Sale lands the 64GB Galaxy Tab A9+ at new record-low pricesThe Galaxy Tab A9+ with 64GB of storage hit new record-low prices. Get yours through Amazon's Spring Sale, which will last less than a week!

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at a $100 Discount on AmazonAt its lowest price on Amazon, the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the tablet every frugal enthusiast should own. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S9 FE can now be yours for $100 off its price on Amazon. The device offers good performance, and packs a 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it's good value for money, especially at its current price. Save on one now while you can! FE offers a solid mid-range performance and can handle day-to-day tasks without much effort.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Gisele Bündchen’s Cool-Girl Sneakers Are $250, but I Found 7 Lookalikes From $56Gisele Bündchen wore Vince’s Oasis sneakers to the airport. I found her exact style at Nordstrom for $250, plus seven lookalike white sneakers, including styles from Adidas, Cariuma, Veja, and more.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus in NC, $150 in Other States for Any GameThe DraftKings North Carolina welcome offer lets new customers get $250 in bonus bets. New users in other DraftKings states can claim $150 in bonus bets.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »