Saudi Arabia to host Women's Tennis Association finals for next three years

Saudi Arabia will host the Women's Tennis Association finals the next three years, beginning this fall under an agreement with the Saudi Tennis Federation that will offer record prize money , the WTA announced Thursday. The season-ending championship will be held in Riyadh from Nov. 2-9 and will offer participants a record $15.25 million in prize money , a 70% increase from the previous year.

According to the terms of the agreement, the prize money is expected to increase in 2025 and again in 2026. 'Bringing the WTA Finals to Riyadh is an exciting new opportunity for us and a positive step for the long-term growth of women’s tennis as a global and inclusive sport,' WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEW

