Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host 2034 World Cup

"Last week we announced our ambitions to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and this official submission continues our journey to make the dreams of our people a reality," Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation SAFF said in a statement.

"We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football," he added.on Wednesday to bid for the tournament, "over 70 FIFA Member Associations from across different continents have publicly pledged their support for the Kingdom.

Read more:

Reuters »

José Mourinho 'convinced' he will work in Saudi Arabia - ESPNRoma manager Jose Mourinho said he expects to work in Saudi Arabia one day and follow a stream of players and coaches who have signed for Saudi teams.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE call for restraint in Hamas-Israel clashTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both sides to act reasonably and de-escalate the situation before it gets out of hand.

Saudi Arabia blames Israel for ‘unprecedented’ Hamas terror attackJoel Gehrke is foreign affairs reporter for the Washington Examiner, with an emphasis on U.S. competition with China and Russia, Middle East policy following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear

Saudi Arabia willing to raise oil output to help secure Israel deal: WSJRiyadh signaled to White House it would act if crude prices are too high to win goodwill in Congress

Opinion | Israel’s Worst Day at WarThe shock waves of the Hamas attack on Israel will reach Iran, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.