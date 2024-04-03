Saucy Brew Works Collaborates with Local Musician ZuP for New Beer

On a regular basis, Saucy Brew Works teams up with local musicians to producer a beer of the musician’s choice and then distributes the stuff until the batch runs out. The latest collaboration will be Phones at the Beach, a blueberry wheat named after a song by the same name by Cleveland’s ZuP. The tune features a cameo from local rapper Tobyraps. "I was inspired to write this song when I was on vacation in Ocean City back in 2022," says ZuP when asked about the track.

"It was my first actual 'out-of-state-let's-go-somewhere-and-relax' vacation in over 10 years. As my girlfriend and I were walking down the beach, I noticed that literally everyone was on their phones. Not one person besides us was actually 'in the moment.' There I was, finally on vacation, walking along the beach, and everyone else there didn't seem to appreciate where they were like I was. This song was inspired by that. So many people just float on by day-to-day without taking the time to be present, including myself."

