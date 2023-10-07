The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reinstated RB Jonathan Taylor from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and signed him to a three-year contract extension. Waived RB Jake Funk. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Parker Washington on injured reserve. Activated OT Cam Robinson from his four-game suspension.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated WR Cooper Kupp and LB Ochaun Mathis from injured reserve. Signed WR Austin Trammell to the active roster. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Ryan McCollum and P Brad Wing to the active roster from the practice squad. headtopics.com

TENNESEE TITANS — Reinstated WR Kyle Philips from injured reserve. Promoted S Dane Cruikshank and DL Jaleel Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.BOSTON BRUINS — Placed D Jakub Zboril, LW Jesper Boqvist and C Oskar Steen on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Riley Stillman on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to Rochester (AHL).COLORADO AVALANCHE — Placed D Brad Hunt on waivers for the purpose of assigning to Colorado (AHL). Placed D Jack Ahcan on waivers. headtopics.com

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed RW Trey Fix-Wolansky on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to the AHL. EDMONTON OILERS — Placed C Brad Malone, Ds Phillip Kemp and Cam Dineen and G Calivin Pickard on waivers. Placed D Kale Clague on waivers for the purpose of assigning to the AHL.MINNESOTA WILD — Signed RW Ryan Hartman to a three-year contract extension.NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Santeri Hatakka and G Isaac Poulter to Utica (AHL).

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Braves add RHP Daysbel Hernández to NLDS roster, Phillies go with RHP Michael LorenzenThe Atlanta Braves made several surprising roster moves for the NL Division Series, adding hard-throwing reliever Daysbel Hernández and top prospect AJ Smith- Shawver ahead of Game 1 against the Phila

Braves add RHP Daysbel Hernández to NLDS roster, Phillies go with RHP Michael LorenzenThe Atlanta Braves made several surprising roster moves for the NL Division Series, adding hard-throwing reliever Daysbel Hernández and top prospect AJ Smith- Shawver ahead of Game 1 against the Phila

Braves add RHP Daysbel Hernández to NLDS roster, Phillies go with RHP Michael LorenzenThe Atlanta Braves made several surprising roster moves for the NL Division Series, adding hard-throwing reliever Daysbel Hernández and top prospect AJ Smith- Shawver ahead of Game 1 against the Phila

Braves add RHP Daysbel Hernández to NLDS roster, Phillies go with RHP Michael LorenzenPhiladelphia added right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen in its only change to the roster it used for the wild-card round.

Guardians interested in Yankee bench coach for manager’s job: ReportStories about the Cleveland Guardians Major League Baseball team

5 biggest mistakes the mediocre Guardians made during the 2023 seasonStories about the Cleveland Guardians Major League Baseball team