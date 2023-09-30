Saturday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Jorge Lopez for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment. Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL).LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Yency Almonte to Oklahoma City (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 29. Recalled C Michael Perez from Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28. Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz and INF/OF Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to the spring training complex.BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Kyle Van Noy to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DB A.J. Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted TE Tanner Hudson to the active roster from the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed C Brock Hoffman to the active roster. Promoted LB Malik Jefferson and TE Sean McKeon to the active roster from the practice squad.