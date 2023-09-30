Saturday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Jorge Lopez for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment. Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL).LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Yency Almonte to Oklahoma City (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 29. Recalled C Michael Perez from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28. Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz and INF/OF Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to the spring training complex.BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Kyle Van Noy to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DB A.J. Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted TE Tanner Hudson to the active roster from the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad. headtopics.com

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed C Brock Hoffman to the active roster. Promoted LB Malik Jefferson and TE Sean McKeon to the active roster from the practice squad.

Read more:

AP »

Former Auburn Baseball Player named the Royals Minor League Player of the YearFormer Auburn Pitcher, Mason Barnett, has been named the Kansas City Royals Minor League Player of the Year.

Local MLB update: Clay grad Dane Dunning caps career year with 12th winEach Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

Hector Neris allegedly used homophobic slur during Julio Rodriguez incidentMajor League Baseball is now looking into the benches-clearing incident.

Thursday's TransactionsBASEBALL Major League Baseball National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Darius Vines to Gwinnett.

New US bill to require firms to report off-chain transactions to CFTCU.S. Democrat Rep. Don Beyer introduced a new bill requiring trading platforms to report all transactions to a repositary registered with the CFTC.