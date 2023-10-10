Saturday’s annular eclipse: Could evidence of past eclipses be found in San Antonio’s most historic structures?

– Eclipses aren’t necessarily rare. They occur somewhere on Earth every six months. But, having the paths of two solar eclipses, one annular, one total, cross right over one spot in less than a year’s span -- now, that’s something huge.
”They of course would have been overjoyed, overwhelmed to be standing in shadow,” said Gary Perez, who represents and studies the Indigenous cultures of South Texas and northern Mexico.”Always looking up. Always looking up,” Perez said. “We don’t do that anymore, and we should be.
What the Indigenous people of the area saw, they documented, without telescopes and computers. They developed a deep understanding of their world. "The stars in the skies and the planets reinforce our beliefs about who we are and what we're here to do on earth," Perez explained.
In fact, Perez believed they were so advanced in their understanding that they were able to do something extraordinary. ”It’s those algorithms they developed with the way they counted that they were actually able to predict these eclipses,” Perez said.
Perez also believed proof of that exists today within Mission Conception. Built in the 1730s at the direction of the Spanish missionaries, the influence of the indigenous people is evident by ties to celestial events. According to Perez, you can see references to an eclipse in Mission Conception's construction.
Perez believed that the famous painting of the Assumption of Mary shows Mary standing on what appears to be an annular eclipse. Meantime, the Rev. David Garcia, who served as pastor of the church, said it's likely a moon, representing Mary being over nature. In either case, it's clear that the skies were revered.