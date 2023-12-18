Satisfai Health Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for AI Tool in Esophageal Cancer Analysis

Satisfai Health receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for analysis of Barrett's Esophagus and Early Esophageal Cancer with its Artificial Intelligence tool, 'Veritai', during endoscopy. Advanced real-time clinical diagnostics at the point of care to help detect early and treatable cancer in millions of people around the globe.





Hamas considers releasing hostages in potential breakthroughHamas is considering releasing 50 women and children in exchange for 150 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, potentially leading to a pause in the Israel-Hamas war and the delivery of aid to Gaza.

Nearly 1.7 Million Texans Lose Health Insurance Amid Medicaid CutsNearly 1.7 million Texans have lost their health insurance — the largest number of people any state has removed — in the months since Texas began peeling people from Medicaid as part of the post-pandemic “unwinding.” Around 65% of these removals occurred because of procedural reasons, according to the state.

The Impact of Drinking Soda Every Day on HealthOne can or bottle of regular soda contains capping sugar at 25 grams a day for women and 36 grams a day for men — less than what’s in one can of soda. As for caffeine, there are a few ways daily soda intake can affect the body right away. First, you’re going to notice a, which is a neurotransmitter that makes you feel tired

How Your Environment Can Influence Your HealthAt WIREDImpact, clinical Professor DrTolullah says we must re-think health, re-imagine cities, re-consider innovation – and re-act in order to ignite transformative action. Read more:

Beauty Industry Shifts Focus to Internal HealthThe beauty industry has shifted its focus from surface-level physicality to internal health, including dermatology, mental health, and nutrition. This change is particularly beneficial for individuals with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, who can now work with medical specialists to treat their symptoms. Although there is no cure yet, over-the-counter options are available for mild cases.

Mental Health Staff Failed to Escalate Care for Woman Who Died from OverdoseAn inquest revealed that mental health staff did not increase the care or risk status of a woman who died from a fatal overdose, despite her previous overdoses and hospitalizations. The woman had been in contact with the Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust for weeks before her death.

